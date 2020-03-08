Dangote truck kills four family members in Kano

Related News

A truck belonging to Dangote Group of Companies on Sunday crushed four family members to death at Gaida community in Kano metropolis.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident to Freedom Radio.

He said the driver is on the run but the police have impounded the truck.

One of the victims, Muhammad Sagir, 40, was riding a motorcycle carrying his wife and three children.

Four of them were crushed to death by the truck loaded with cement. One of the children survived the accident and is currently responding to treatment at the hospital.

The police said they evacuated the victims to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in the state.

The Kano accident joins a growing list of similar accidents involving Dangote trucks.

The company has in the past tried different measures to limit such incidents including conducting a graduate trainee programme to recruit graduate drivers.