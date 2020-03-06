Jigawa assembly suspends member ‘for attacking governor’s convoy’

Related News

The Jigawa State House of Assembly on Friday suspended the member representing Gumel constituency, Sani Isyaku, (APC) indefinitely for alleged thuggery.

He was specifically accused of conniving with thugs to attack the convoy of the state governor.

PREMIUM TIMES could not get the lawmaker to react as his known telephone number was not connecting as at the time the report was filed.

The speaker of the house, Idris Garba, announced the suspension during plenary on Thursday. He said the action was an ‘unanimous’ decision reached by all members of the house.

The speaker said the suspended lawmaker allegedly ‘connived’ with some politicians and political thugs, and ‘distracted’ the convoy of the state governor Muhammad Badaru while in Hadejia local government area.

The speaker said the (alleged) action of the lawmaker violated the laws of the house “and that of the state and the constitution of Nigeria”.

“Mr Isyaku is suspended over his said act of involvement in a misconduct which is unfortunate for him as a lawmaker.

“He is to surrender all government properties attached to him and he is no more a chairman of the committee he is handling as from today,” the speaker said.

The house also constituted a committee to investigate the ‘financial expenditure’ of the suspended member Sani Isyaku while he was a majority leader.

Meanwhile, an opposition politician, Umar Danjani, has condemned the action.

He said the decision of the house to investigate the suspended member is a “betrayal of trust and this shouldn’t have come when the interest of one person is affected.”

“The action of the lawmakers showed that they are rubber stamp legislators executing the bidding of the state governor, not of those that elected them,” he said.

‎Meanwhile, during the plenary the house also confirmed the appointment of Musa Abubakar as the substantive clerk of the house following the approval from the state assembly service commission.

The house also confirmed the appointment of Isma’il Ibrahim as chairman of the local government service commission.