Police kill 17 bandits, recover 189 rustled animals in Katsina

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
The Katsina State Police Command in Katsina State said they have killed 17 suspected bandits and recovered 189 rustled animals in Kankara local government area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the police spokesman of the command, Gambo Isah, a superintendent of police, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

“Today being 27/02/2020 at about 03:00hrs, a distress call was received that bandits in their large numbers armed with AK 47 rifles stormed Gurbi village, Kankara local Government Area of Katsina State.

“They killed four persons and rustled large number of domestic animals after they received a fierce resistance by the local vigilante groups,” he said.

Mr Isah explained that the state Commissioner of Police, directed DPO Kankara Division to lead Operation Puff Adder in collaboration with Vigilante groups to the scene.

He said the team engaged the bandits in a shootout.

He noted that the team succeeded in killing 17 suspected bandits and recovered 80 cows, 108 sheep and a donkey from the hoodlums earlier carted away from the village and other neighbouring villages.

Mr Isah further revealed that three other persons from the team sustained various degrees of injuries during the encounter.

He added that some of the bandits managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

The police spokesman said that the operatives were now combing the nearby bushes for arrest of the fleeing bandits.

(NAN)

