Zamfara: Council chairman, others dump APC for PDP

The Chairman of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Aminu Mudi, on Monday announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Mr Mudi was elected as chairman of Tsafe local government about a year ago on the platform of the APC along with 10 councillors also from the APC.

He said his defection followed a collective resolve by all the executive members of the council to leave the party that brought them to office for the PDP.

“We are strongly convinced that the PDP- led government under our governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle is doing a lot to bring development and growth to our dear state.

“The governor has particularly done remarkably well in ensuring the return of peace to all our communities especially at the rural level where farming and other legitimate businesses were truncated for years before the coming of Matawalle.

“As people who want progress and peaceful coexistence in our state, we sat and reviewed these efforts along with our teeming supporters and resolved to join the PDP and support the governor in his positive giant strides,” the chairman declared.

Receiving the defectors into the PDP, Mr Matawalle expressed happiness over their decision noting that: “l am confident that our party will continue to receive members of other parties in the state because we will continue to do our best in bringing the dividends of democracy to all parts of the state.

“I want to say here that our doors will remain wide open for all to join us so that we can take the state to greater heights together.

“As for those who just joined the PDP, you should know that you will be given equal opportunity like other members,” he said.

In a related development, Mr Matawalle has appointed a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Mamman Tsafe, as his Honorary Special Adviser on Security Matters.

This was contained in a statement signed by Jamilu Iliyasu, the Press Secretary to the governor and made available to journalists in Gusau on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MrTsafe’s appointment came few hours after he announced his defection from the APC to the PDP at a ceremony that took place at the Government House.

NAN also reports that the retired DIG was among thousands of APC decampees who were led to the governor by the council chairman, Aminu Mudi, and all the 10 councillors of the area who all announced their defection to the PDP.

The statement said Mr Tsafe’s appointment was in recognition of his track record of service as an officer of the law of the nation.

Before his new appointment, Mr Tsafe had served as a member of the state’s Peace and Reconciliation Committee, an initiative of Mr Matawalle which brought together all those involved in banditry in the state in order to stop crime.

(NAN)