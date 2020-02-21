Alleged N86m fraud: EFCC arrests Ganduje’s commissioner

EFCC Officials
EFCC Officials

The EFCC in Kano has arrested Mukhtar Ishaq, the state Commissioner for Special Duties for alleged N86 million fraud.

The acting spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Tony Orilade, said this in a statement on Friday.

He said Mr Ishaq diverted funds from Kano Municipal Local Government while he was the chairman of the local government.

READ ALSO: Police confirm abduction of supermarket owner in Benue

Mr Orilade added that Mr Ishaq’s arrest followed a petition against him for allegedly diverting N76million meant for projects, development, and empowerment of the people.

According to the petitioner, the suspect ordered the deduction of N30,000 from the account of each council member without justification.

“The commissioner is also alleged to have converted property of Kofar Nasarawa Primary School, Kano, into shops and sold same at the rate of N10million per shop and diverted the money to personal use,” the EFCC said.

The commission said Mr Ishaq would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.