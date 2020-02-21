Alleged N86m fraud: EFCC arrests Ganduje’s commissioner

Related News

The EFCC in Kano has arrested Mukhtar Ishaq, the state Commissioner for Special Duties for alleged N86 million fraud.

The acting spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Tony Orilade, said this in a statement on Friday.

He said Mr Ishaq diverted funds from Kano Municipal Local Government while he was the chairman of the local government.

Mr Orilade added that Mr Ishaq’s arrest followed a petition against him for allegedly diverting N76million meant for projects, development, and empowerment of the people.

According to the petitioner, the suspect ordered the deduction of N30,000 from the account of each council member without justification.

“The commissioner is also alleged to have converted property of Kofar Nasarawa Primary School, Kano, into shops and sold same at the rate of N10million per shop and diverted the money to personal use,” the EFCC said.

The commission said Mr Ishaq would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.