Woman sentenced to death in Kano for killing husband

Related News

A high court in Kano on Friday sentenced a woman to death for killing her husband.

The judge, Ahmad Badamasi, found Rashida Sa’idu, 31, guilty of murder after she reportedly threw her husband, Adamu Ali, from a storey building following a suspicious phone call.

Mr Ali was a lecturer at the Federal College of Education in Kano.

Ms Sa’idu reportedly killed her husband on February 20 2019 at their residence at Dorayi quarters, in Gwale Local Government Area in the state.

Crisis began between the couple when the wife accused her late husband of cheating on her by making a phone call to another woman.

READ ALSO:

The late husband, Mr Ali, reportedly broke his neck which led to his death.

Mrs Sa’idu was Mr Ali’s student at the Federal College of Education in Kano before their marriage. She was the man’s second wife and they had two children.

This development is coming in less than a month after another court in Abuja sentenced to death Maryam Sanda who was also found guilty of killing her husband.