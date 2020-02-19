Zamfara Assembly probes N2 billion Govt. House project

Related News

Zamfara State House of Assembly has set up a seven-member committee to investigate the award of N2 billion contract by the immediate past administration in the state for a new Government House.

The Speaker of the House, Nasiru Magarya, announced this after deliberations during plenary in Gusau, the state capital on Wednesday.

The resolution followed a motion on Matters of Urgent Public Importance by Majority Leader, Faruku Dosara (PDP-Maradun 1).

Moving the motion, Mr Dosara said based on available records, the immediate past administration awarded contract for the construction of new government house at the sum of over N2 billion.

The lawmaker said there was need for the house to investigate the matter.

In their separate contributions, Deputy Speaker of the House, Musa Bawa and Kabiru Magaji (PDP-Bungudu 2), urged the House to set up a committee to investigate the matter.

The Speaker said the committee has been given one month to investigate the matter and report back to the House.

He said the committee has Deputy Speaker, Musa Bawa as Chairman, while Majority Leader, Faruk Dosara (PDP-Maradun 1), Zaharaddeen Sada (PDP-Kaura-Namoda South) and Ibrahim Na’idda (PDP- Gusau 2) will serve as members.

Others members are Yusuf Alhassan (PDP-Maru North) Salihu Usman (PDP-Zurmi East) and Mansur Dakitakwas (PDP-Gummi 1).

(NAN)