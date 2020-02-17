JUST IN: Court dismisses Kano kingmakers suit challenging creation of new emirates

The Kano State High Court has dismissed a suit filed by Kano kingmakers challenging the creation of four new emirates and the appointment of first-class emirs.

Delivering the judgement on Monday, the judge, Ahmad Badamasi, said the suit has been overtaken by events as the law creating the emirates has been quashed with the judgment of Justice Usman Na’Abba on November 21, which nullified the creation of the emirates.

The four Kingmakers who instituted the suit are, District head of Dawakintofa, Yusuf Nabahani (Madakin Kano); District head of Wudil, Abdullahi Sarki-Ibrahim (Makaman Kano); District head of Gabasawa, Bello Abubakar(Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta) and District head of Dambatta, Mukhtar Adnan (Sarkin Ban Kano).

All the kingmakers have been relieved of their district heads title by the new emirs, and new ones have been appointed.

The defendants in the suit are Kano State Government, the governor, the Speaker of the Kano House of Assembly, the Kano House of Assembly and the Attorney General of Kano State.

Also included are the new emirs: Aminu-Ado Bayero (Emir of Bichi), Ibrahim Abubakar (Emir of Karaye), Tafida Abubakar (Emir of Rano) and Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Emir of Gaya).

Kano Concerned Citizens Initiative, under the leadership of Bashir Tofa, also challenged the creation of the new emirates in the High Court before the state chief judge, Nura Sagir, arguing that, it would divide the people.

Former president Abdussalam Abubakar and Northern Elders Forum under Ango Abdullahi, have also attempted to intervene in the matter, without success.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how President Muhammadu Buhari said he has no constitutional right to intervene in the crisis, despite calls to do so from different groups and individuals.

