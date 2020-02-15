Ganduje signs agreement for building 132KVA Kano transmission line

Related News

The governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has signed an MoU with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), in Asokoro, Abuja, for better electricity supply in the state.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Abba Anwar, on Saturday said the governor assured that “providing electricity to Kano is a task that must be done.”

“We are ready to accept all the requirements attached to this MoU. And, you will see action immediately. Ours is to bring back the lost glory of the state, when industries were reigning,” the statement said.

The statement said with the new MoU, Kano would be getting electricity from three to four sources.

“As a government, we have been doing our best to see that electricity problem becomes a thing of the past. Our effort in using our Dams to get more electricity has been a welcome development.”

Mr Ganduje added that the hydroelectricity project the state embarked on was of a small scale due to the fact that the dams are also used for irrigation farming. Hence, the state cannot dedicate the dams for the Hydro project only.”

“That is why I am saying (that) what (the) Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is bringing is a good omen for the development of the state. Our industries will fully bounce back. When Solar project was tested, we found some lapses in it also,” he said.

Mr Ganduje promised that he would raise a committee that would be involved in facilitating the Right of Way, for the final touch of the project. He said he would also be in talks with his other colleagues, the governors of Jigawa and Katsina states, “to see that, this good omen succeeds.”

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TCN, U. G. Mohammed, who led a team to the governor, assured that with the new MoU and with its implementation in place, the problem of electricity would substantially be reduced, if not cleared away.

“If we solve the problem of transmission, then the problem of distribution is very simple and, in fact, (the) distribution of electricity is the weakest part (of) the chain.”

Ganduje signs the Kano transmission line agreement Ganduje signs the Kano transmission line agreement Ganduje signing the Kano transmission line agreement

Mr Mohammed disclosed that Kumbotso, Dan’agundi and Dakata transmission centres were all increased in their capacity to 100 per cent.

“When the new transmission is completed, Kano could be the state with the best electricity supply in the country, which will also bring back the glory of the state’s industrial sector and other businesses.”

The Memorandum of Understanding is between Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina states.

It is for the construction of 132KV Transmission Line through Daura-Kazaure-Dambatta-Babura and 2x60MVA, 132/33KV Substation at Kazaure and Babura, and 2x60MVA 132/33KV Substation at Mashi.

It also includes the Katsina-Daura 132KV Transmission Line at Mashi.

According to the provision of the MoU, Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states would satisfy all Rights of Way acquisition requirements and payment of compensation for lands in respect of the Transmission Line between Daura-Kazaure-Dambatta and Babura.

It also provides acquisition/provisions of lands measuring 300x300sq for the construction of Substations at Kazaure, Babura and Mashi.

Another aspect of the provision of the MoU is to provide assistance in managing community relations throughout the duration of the project