Kano NYSC records ‘first of its kind’ marriage

Related News

Two serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in Kano State, Muhammad Musa and Hauwa Bagudu are set to wed on Friday at the Nigerian Air force base, Juma’at Mosque.

The NYSC Coordinator in Kano, Ladan Baba, told journalists on Wednesday that the marriage will be the first of its kind in Kano’s NYSC branch, adding that, it justifies the purpose of the scheme, which was established to ensure unity among Nigerians.

He said the 2019 Batch ‘A’ corps members intimated him with the development a few months after the orientation course.

According to the NYSC coordinator, when the corps members met him on the issue, he advised them to seek the permission of their parents.

“I told them that when they meet their family and they agreed, that is when they should inform the NYSC management so that we can be a part of it.

“Since then, I did not hear from them again, until after about six months when they brought an invitation letter to me for their wedding. I was very happy when I saw the invitation.

“They narrated to me how their parents were involved, and accepted the union,” he said, adding that it was then they became seriously involved, to ensure the success of the wedding.

Last year, Shuaibu Ibrahim, the NYSC coordinator, said the corps would support any inter-tribal marriage among the corps members.

The NYSC bye-law states that a corps member ‘who desires to get married during the service year shall be allowed to perform the marriage ceremony in any place of his/her choice.’

How we met

Recalling the genesis of the relationship, the bridegroom to be, Mr Musa, said, “we met in camp, during our platoon activities.”

Mr Musa, a native of Afo, Nasarawa State said he was fully attracted to Ms Bagudu when he visited her family and valued the kind of hospitality that was accorded to him.

“I was initially attracted by her good character, kindness and respect to people, which I noticed during our stay in camp.

“It was a wonderful experience because, in the first place, my intention was to serve in Abuja, but when my posting came out, I was posted to Kano. I accepted in good faith, not knowing that this is what will happen,” he said.

Also responding, the wife to be, Ms Bagudu, a native of Nupe, Niger State, said she accepted his proposal because she noticed his gentleness and kindness during their three weeks stay in the orientation camp.

According to her, she initially did not want to serve in Kano, but said, ‘Alhamdulillah, ‘Thanks be to God’, she found a husband.’