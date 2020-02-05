JUST IN: Kano Assembly impeach Majority Leader

Related News

The Majority Leader of the Kano State House of Assembly, Lawan Abdul-Madari, has been removed.

Mr Abdul-Madari was on Wednesday replaced with Kabiru Hassan-Dashi.

The impeachment notice was moved by the member representing Bunkure local government in the house, Uba Gurjiya.

Mr Gurjiya moved the motion on behalf of 23 of the 28 All Progressive Congress (APC) lawmakers in the house.

Mr Gurjiya was sworn in as a lawmaker on Tuesday during the plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa, following his victory during the recent rerun elections in the state.

According to him, the decision to remove the majority leader followed the agreement of 23 of the 28 APC lawmakers in the 40-member parliament.

The impeachment motion was seconded by another APC member representing Bagwai/Shanono, Ali Shanono.

Following the adoption of the motion, the legislators unanimously adopted the motion and called on the majority leader to step aside.

After the removal of the majority leader, an APC lawmaker representing Sumaila Constituency, Hamza Masu, nominated the deputy majority leader as the majority leader.

The nomination was seconded by some of the members and adopted by the assembly.

The lawmakers did not mention any specific reason for their actions. However, during the last sitting, the former majority leader had a confrontation with his colleagues, where he vehemently opposed the nomination of a local government education secretary supported by other lawmakers.

The lawmakers later went into a closed-door session to discuss the Kano State Education Development Support (Establishment) law as moved by the new majority leader, Mr Hassan-Dashi, and seconded by Mr Shanono.