Fire razes lawmaker’s residence

FILE PHOTO: Fire fighting trucks
The Zamfara Fire Service Department confirmed on Tuesday in Gusau that fire had razed down the residence of Kabir Mai-Palace who represents Gusau/Tsafe in the House of Representatives.

Abdullahi Jibo, Deputy Director, Fire Prevention and Public Enlightenment of the Department, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Jibo said that the fire disaster, which gutted the house located at Anguwar-Yarima area, Gusau, was suspected to be caused by a power surge.

According to him, the department received a distress call from the area around 10:30 a.m. and quickly mobilised its personnel to the scene where the inferno was brought under control.

“There was no loss of lives or injuries; we were able to bring out two vehicles from the house,” he said.

The deputy director called on Zamfara residents to ensure careful usage of electrical appliances and report fire outbreaks on time.

Mustafa Hassan, a staff of the lawmaker, who spoke on the fire incident, described it as “scary”.

“The incident started around 10 a.m. and razed down the entire house; properties worth millions of naira were burnt to ashes. This is sad,” he said. (NAN)

