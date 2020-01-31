How I ‘retired’ Kwankwaso from politics — Ganduje

Related News

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Friday, explained how he was able to ‘retire’ his political mentor, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, from active politics especially after a recent Supreme Court judgement that affirmed his mandate.

He said his victory coupled with that of the APC in just concluded parliamentary re-run elections in the state, is a clear indication that the former governor had been retired from politics.

Mr Ganduje said this at the council chamber, Government House, when the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Abdul’aziz Garba-Gafasa, with other principal officers of the house, state APC chairman and other party leaders paid him a visit and also to present the four newly elected state legislators.

“Some years back when he (Kwankwaso) was warming up to contest for the presidential seat, he boasted that he would retire President Muhammadu Buhari from politics saying also that he would retire me from politics. But if you look at it now, who then is forced to retire?” Mr Ganduje said.

The new legislators are from Madobi, Bunkure, Minjibir and Rogo constituencies.

Mr Ganduje commended the new members ”for being part of the pillars that pushed Kwankwaso aside politically.”

He also listed some ‘factors’ that caused ”Kwankwaso’s retirement from politics”.

“The member of the state assembly from Madobi, member, House of Representatives is from there, chairman of the local government, councillors, senator from where Madobi falls, state governor and the president are all (from) APC.”

“So is somebody waiting for him to know that we (have) retired him (Kwankwaso) from politics?” he rhetorically asked.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

PREMIUM TIMES could not get a reaction from Mr Kwankwaso, who has been off the public glare for a while. His known spokesperson recently decamped to the ruling APC.

Meanwhile, Mr Ganduje called on the elected members to always respect party leadership and be loyal.

Mr Ganduje, however, congratulated Mr Kwankwaso’s father, Musa Kwankwaso ”for being elevated from Majidadin Karaye to the position of Makaman Karaye, a kingmaker in the Emirate.

“He deserved the position very well. Our respectful father and an elder statesman. I am congratulating him on behalf of the government and people of Kano state,” he said. “We pray that Allah gives him all the assistance to allow him discharge his assigned responsibilities very well.”

On why the APC failed to secure the seat of the House of Representatives member representing Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency, Mr Ganduje said, “we couldn’t get that seat as a result of the crisis that rocked the party at the constituency. The APC candidate was in conflict with the leadership of the party in the state, in the local government, with the local government administration and even with the electorate. That caused us to lose the seat, as a party.”

Meanwhile, in his remarks, the Speaker assured the governor that, the house would support him to deliver his mandate.

“We are comfortable, enough members to back and support any government policies for the overall development of the state,” he said.

Mr Garba-Gafasa said more members are coming to join the ruling APC in the House.

“They believe in how this administration is fast developing the state. With this, I can say, our governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is doing very well for the overall development of the state.”