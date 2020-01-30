Four killed in Katsina road accident—- FRSC

File photo of an Accident scene of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway
Four persons were killed in a ghastly accident on Kurfi-Dutsinma road, Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kurfi, Abba Aminu, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in a mobile phone call.

He said the accident involved a tipper with registration number DKD 615 XA and a trailer with registration number MSW 75 XA.

He said the accident occurred on Thursday at Yargamji village at about 5a.m.

He said that one of the vehicles had no head light and was moving in darkness, thereby causing head-on collision with the other vehicle.

Mr Aminu said 11 persons were involved in the accident, in which four people died, while seven others sustained various degrees of injuries.

He revealed that the injured ones were immediately taken to General Hospital, Katsina for medical treatment.

Mr Aminu urged motorists to always abide by traffic rules and regulations as part of measures to reduce road accidents in the country.

(NAN)

