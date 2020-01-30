Kebbi governor appoints 140 advisers

Related News

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has approved the appointment of 40 Special Advisers (SAs) and 100 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

The Secretary to the State Government, Babale Yauri, made the disclosure at a news conference in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital on Thursday.

“After the maiden meeting of the state executive council held at the council chamber today, all the executive council members have resolved to work together to support Bagudu in achieving the desired result for the development of the state,” he said.

Mr Yauri said Mr Bagudu has also assigned portfolios to the newly appointed commissioners in the state adding that the posting and appointments was with immediate effect.

Some of the Commissioners are Ramatu Gulma, Ministry of Justice; Ibrahim Augie, Ministry of Finance; Alhaji Kangiwa, Ministry of Water Resources; Kaliel Gidado, Ministry of Youth and Sports; Rakiya Ayuba, Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Mamuda Warra, Ministry of Information and Culture.

(NAN)