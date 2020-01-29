Kano assembly approves Ganduje’s N15bn loan request

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State

The Kano State House of Assembly has approved a request by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to take a N15 billion loan to fund his free and compulsory education initiative.

The loan will be obtained in the names of the 44 local government areas of the state and repaid from their federal allocations.

A letter from Mr Ganduje requesting the approval of the lawmakers for the loan was read on the floor of the house on Monday.

The assembly approved the request on Wednesday during its plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa.

The governor said the loan would be taken from one of the new generation banks.

The legislators approved the request after the House Committee on Local Government, headed by the Deputy Majority Leader, Kabiru Hassan-Dashi, presented its report.

The committee recommended the approval of the request, adding that the fund would be used to construct more classrooms and rehabilitate others to reduce congestion in the state’s public schools.

Mr Hassan-Dashi explained that the loan will also support the provision of free uniform for the students and enhance the school feeding initiative of the state government.

After deliberations by the legislators, the assembly adopted the motion and approve the request.

READ ALSO: Why I parted ways with Kwankwaso – Ganduje 

According to the governor’s letter to the lawmakers, the loan would enable the local governments to successfully prosecute the free and compulsory education programme.

Mr Ganduje said in the letter that each of the 44 local governments would get N340 million from the loan and repay from their monthly federal allocations.

He said the loan would be paid in 30 months with only 15 per cent interest.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.