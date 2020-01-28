My colleagues will decide my fate as house leader — Doguwa

Related News

The immediate past House of Representatives Majority leader and member-elect for Tudun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency of Kano State, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has said that only his colleagues in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will determine whether he would reclaim the position.

Mr Doguwa who just won the rerun election conducted in his constituency stated this on Tuesday while briefing journalists after presenting his certificate of return to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Omolori.

“My fate is in the hands of my party and my colleagues in the APC, if they ask me to continue as the house leader, I will be grateful,” he said.

The Court of Appeal in Kaduna had sacked Mr Doguwa and ordered a fresh election in Doguwa and Tudun Wada, the two local governments that make up his constituency.

The election was conducted last Saturday and he defeated his closest opponent with a gap of over 60,000 votes.

The lawmaker while fielding questions said the APC is in absolute control and has a firm grip of Kano State.

He debunked claims that the rerun elections in Kano were marred by violence and electoral malpractices.

The member-elect said the election was free and fair in Kano, describing the state as a progressive state.

According to him, local and foreign observers, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) certified that the elections were credible.

“Kano is a very progressive state, in politics, Kano leads and every other state follows; I want to assure that the APC has an absolute grip and control of Kano.

“Kano is the home of the APC and a key state in the North West; we will not compromise Kano at all cost,” he said.

Mr Doguwa who is returning to the house for the fifth time said that his constituents and indeed Nigerians in general should anticipate his full commitment to legislative activities.

He said that the institution functioned effectively while he was away saying that his coming back was to contribute to nation-building which is a joint task.

Mr Doguwa emerged as the house majority leader at the beginning of the ninth assembly after a consensus by the North-West caucus of the house.

The APC had announced its decision to zone the position to the North-West.

Mr Doguwa served as Chief Whip in the eight assembly, led by former speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Before his sack, he was one of the oldest members of the house, having been elected for a fifth term. He was first elected in the short-lived Third Republic in 1993.