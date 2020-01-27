Days after Supreme Court victory, Kano emirs, Oba of Benin, visit Ganduje

Related News

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, was among the first-class emirs who visited Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Monday days after the Supreme Court victory that affirmed his mandate.

Mr Sanusi, however, did not come in the company of his colleagues, who visited much earlier.

Mr Sanusi later accompanied the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, on his visit to Mr Ganduje.

This was confirmed via two statements issued by Mr Ganduje’s spokesperson, Abba Anwar, on Monday.

The former Central Bank governor has been having a running battle with the governor for many years and was a vocal critic of Mr Ganduje’s policies.

The governor, in order to curb Mr Sanusi’s influence, recently crafted out four new emirates which are now headed by first class emirs.

The four new emirs earlier on Monday visited the governor to congratulate him on Monday, Mr Anwar said.

“During the visit at the Government House, the four new emirs greeted the governor separately, starting with the Emir of Karaye, Ibrahim Abubakar II, then Emir of Rano, Tafida Abubakar-Ila, then Emir of Gaya, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, who was represented by the Sarkin Yakin Gaya, Wada Aliyu and finally the Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado-Bayero,” the official said.

He said all the four emirs congratulated the governor over the judgement assuring him of their support.

“We thank Allah for the victory at the Supreme Court. Your victory, means victory for all of us. It is for the development of the entire state. We are at the same time assuring that, this victory will further strengthen His Excellency’s administration,” Mr Anwar quoted one of the emirs as saying.

“The efforts of the state government in curbing the menace of Lassa fever is highly commendable, with the development on ground, it is just a matter of time, the problem would soon be address,” he also quoted emir Bayero.

Governor’s remarks

Meanwhile, when the monarchs visited, the governor reportedly prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero.

He said, “This visit is historic. The very seat you are sitting right now, was the seat our father the late Emir Mr Bayero sat sometime when he came visiting Government House.”

He urged all the emirs to assist the state in its free and compulsory primary and secondary school education policy.

“The education of our people rests on all our shoulders. Government cannot do it alone. We need your support and cooperation. So also the support of your people.”

He said since the opposition PDP took their petition to election tribunal”…we are aware how our newly created Emirates have been praying fervently for our victory. Here we are, as we emerged victorious, ranging from the Tribunal up to the Supreme Court. The victory is not for me alone or the government, it is a victory for all people.”

Sanusi’s visit

A second statement by the governor’s spokesperson said Mr Sanusi accompanied the Oba of Benin later in the day.

But Mr Sanusi reportedly said the Benin monarch was in Kano to visit him (Emir) “as another strategy evolved by the Oba for national integration across the nation states, through traditional institutions”.

The Benin monarch also commended Mr Ganduje for his call for unity among politicians in the state, Mr Anwar said.

“Oba Ewuare II used the opportunity to commend the governor over his call for unity among people for the development of the state.”

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje said Kano is one of the most peaceful states in the country.

“We have since abolished the issue of non-indigeneship. Whoever is in Kano, so long as he or she is doing lawful things, he is a citizen of Kano, irrespective of religious differences or ethnic nationality,” he said.

“National integration is an integral part of our life, as a state. Traditional institutions have an important role to play,” Mr Anwar quoted the governor as saying.