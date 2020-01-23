Why I parted ways with Kwankwaso – Ganduje

Related News

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday, explained why he parted ways politically with his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, describing him as a selfish politician.

“It is natural to be a bit selfish but I have never seen anyone as selfish as Rabiu Kwankwaso. It was such that he imposed his whims on all and exploited them for his personal benefit as against the collective interest of all,” Mr Ganduje said on Thursday.

The governor stated this at Government House while receiving the Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Sulaiman-Bichi, and some other members of Kwankwasiyya Movement, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The governor, whose mandate was recently affirmed by the Supreme Court, said, “all of us seated here were with him in the past and we made him what he is politically but we had to withdraw from his persistent self-conceit.”

Mr Ganduje said that he ‘co-founded’ the Kwankwasiyya movement ”to prove his dedication to the course of Mr Kwankwaso” acknowledging that their political relationship dated back to the military rule (pre-1999).

Mr Ganduje added that he tried to reconcile with his former political mentor. He said that was unsuccessful because Mr Kwankwaso ”is a wayward politician that believes it is either his bid is done or he destroys everything.”

In his remarks, Sulaiman-Bichi said he is motivated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for politicians in the state to join the party ”to help Mr Ganduje build a better Kano.”

“It has become pertinent for us to come and contribute our quota towards the development of the state,” he said.

”We have been forced to remain as opposition for the past 20 years following Kwankwaso even while we were in power, a situation that has not yielded anything good and progressive,” Sulaiman-Bichi added.

Shehu Sagagi, the spokesperson of Mr Kwankwaso and the PDP in Kano, did not respond to multiple phone calls for his reaction.