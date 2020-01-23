Students Protest in Zaria – Photos

Students of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria are protesting the lack of security and electricity in the school, and have locked up all entrances to the school.
The Polytechnic is state-owned.
The protest is taking place at Anex campus, Gaskiya, in Zaria city.
More details later…
Placard displayed during the protest
Students Protest in Zaria
