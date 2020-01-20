Supreme Court Verdict: Ganduje seeks cooperation, PDP decries ‘robbery’

Related News

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on the opposition to join hands with him for the development of the state.

Mr Ganduje spoke against the backdrop of the judgment of the Supreme Court on Monday which upheld his reelection.

A statement by Abba Anwar, his spokesperson, quoted Mr Ganduje as thanking Allah for the affirmation of his electoral victory. He also thanked the people of the state for their peaceful conduct.

“Whoever believes and depends on Allah will always see light at the beginning, mid and end of the tunnel, no matter the circumstances,” the statement quoted the governor.

“We also commend all the judges who partook in this exercise of deepening democracy. This shows the commitment of our judiciary in strengthening our democracy. This is highly commendable.

“I insist that our opposition should come and join us to move the state forward. We have a lot of developmental projects on ground. And more are coming. Our free and compulsory education policy needs all hands on deck. Our security system also needs all and sundry, among others,” he said.

However, in his reaction, the spokesperson of the PDP governorship candidate, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, attributed the judgment to the connivance of “allied forces of election robbers who are oppressors of the Nigerian democracy.”

According to the statement, “considering the overwhelming evidence presented by the eminent team of experienced lawyers, one cannot imagine how these agents of tyranny and undemocratic principles joined hands to rob the good people of Kano their mandate.

“However, we have seen the worst of what they can do, so they should await the judgment of the Almighty Allah, which they cannot avoid.”

PREMIUM TIMES observed teams of military, police and other paramilitary agents patrolling major roads of the Kano metropolis to avert any security breach.