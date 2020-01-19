Suspected bandits ‘abduct five in Zamfara’

NIGERIA: Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

Suspected bandits on Saturday abducted five persons at Dogon Daji Sarkin-Noma community in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, the residents have said.

Witnesses said the kidnappers “gave out their phone contacts and collected that of some residents”.

They directed the residents to call them (kidnappers) to negotiate the ransom needed to release the victims.

Those that received the abductors’ phone numbers said the lines were not connecting till Sunday morning.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammad Shehu, did not answer multiple calls placed to him by PREMIUM TIMES, Sunday evening for comments on the latest abduction in the state known for a high crime rate and banditry.

Invasion

Residents said 20 armed men invaded the community on motorcycles and abducted the five after dispossessing others of their valuables.

The victims were identified as Hakimi Danjuma, Anas Isa, Buba Hakim, Lawalli Olu and a female, Yahanasu Jamilu.

The spokesperson for security outfit, Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara, Ayobami Oni-Orisan, said the incident was not reported.

He said he would contact “other sources and call back”. He was yet to do so at the time this report was filed.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.