Kebbi Assembly confirms 16 commissioner nominees

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu
Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu (Photo Credit: Daily Trust)

Kebbi State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the 16 commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Atiku Bagudu.

The confirmation followed their screening at the assembly complex in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The nominees include- Ramatu Gulma, Ibrahim Augie, Nuradeen Kangiwa, Kaliel Gidado, Rakiya Ayuba and Mamuda Warra.

Others are- Abubakar Yelwa, Aminu Karaye, Magawata Aliero, Hassan Shalla, Umar Kalgo, Umar Bunza, Cika Ladan, Attahiru Maccido, Jafaru Muhammad and Abdullahi Magoro.

Earlier before their screening, Faruk Aliyu, the House Leader, said in pursuant to section 192 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) the governor has power to appoint commissioners to assist him.

“The confirmation of the persons would enable the governor to proceed with the formal processes of their respective appointments as commissioners,” Mr Aliyu said.

The Speaker, Abdulmumeen Kamba, said the purpose of the screening was to legitimise the commissioner nominees’ appointments as enshrined in the Constitution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mr Bagudu had on, January 9, submitted a list of 16 commissioner nominees to the house for confirmation.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.