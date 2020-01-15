Kebbi Assembly confirms 16 commissioner nominees

Related News

Kebbi State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the 16 commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Atiku Bagudu.

The confirmation followed their screening at the assembly complex in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The nominees include- Ramatu Gulma, Ibrahim Augie, Nuradeen Kangiwa, Kaliel Gidado, Rakiya Ayuba and Mamuda Warra.

Others are- Abubakar Yelwa, Aminu Karaye, Magawata Aliero, Hassan Shalla, Umar Kalgo, Umar Bunza, Cika Ladan, Attahiru Maccido, Jafaru Muhammad and Abdullahi Magoro.

Earlier before their screening, Faruk Aliyu, the House Leader, said in pursuant to section 192 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) the governor has power to appoint commissioners to assist him.

“The confirmation of the persons would enable the governor to proceed with the formal processes of their respective appointments as commissioners,” Mr Aliyu said.

The Speaker, Abdulmumeen Kamba, said the purpose of the screening was to legitimise the commissioner nominees’ appointments as enshrined in the Constitution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mr Bagudu had on, January 9, submitted a list of 16 commissioner nominees to the house for confirmation.

(NAN)