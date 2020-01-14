Police arrest two suspects for alleged kidnap of lawmaker’s wife

The Jigawa State police commissioner, Usman Gomna, said two suspects have been arrested for the alleged kidnap of Zahra’u Haruna, the wife of a Jigawa lawmaker, on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mrs Haruna, the wife of Dangyatin Haruna, a member representing Miga Constituency at the state house of assembly was abducted.

The police commissioner confirmed the arrest to reporters shortly after a valedictory speech to newly promoted police officers at the Police Officers’ Mess in Dutse.

According to the police chief, the kidnappers have demanded ransom from the victim’s relatives, adding that the command is doing the needful to secure her release unconditionally.

“Effort is still on to rescue the victim as more personnel were deployed in the area to secure the release,” said Mr Gomna.

The police boss also urged the newly six promoted officers to redouble their efforts as much is expected from them in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

The police commissioner urged the people of the state to report to the nearest police stations any suspicious movement in their respective locations.

