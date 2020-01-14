SSS files two-count charge against alleged mastermind of Buhari’s false wedding

Related News

The State Security Services on Tuesday filed a two-count charge against Kabiru Muhammad, the alleged mastermind of the purported story of President Muhammadu Buhari’s false marriage before a Kano Magistrate court.

The SSS charged Mr Muhammad with defamation and injurious falsehood, contrary to section 392 and 393 of the Penal Code.

The charge is said to attract a maximum of three years’ imprisonment, without fine, if he is found guilty of the offence.

The accused, who was wearing a long gown, was brought to court amidst tight security.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that Mr Muhammad had allegedly spread the rumour of a wedding ceremony between Mr Buhari and one of his ministers, Sadiya Farouq.

At the end of the proceedings, the magistrate, Aminu Gabari, granted Mr Muhammad bail.

According to the magistrate, the accused must provide two sureties, one of them a grade level 15 officer in the civil service, equal or above, while the other must be a businessman, and a bail bond of N1 million.

The trial was adjourned to February 5 for the continuation of hearing.