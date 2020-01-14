SSS files two-count charge against alleged mastermind of Buhari’s false wedding

President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Presidency]

The State Security Services on Tuesday filed a two-count charge against Kabiru Muhammad, the alleged mastermind of the purported story of President Muhammadu Buhari’s false marriage before a Kano Magistrate court.

The SSS charged Mr Muhammad with defamation and injurious falsehood, contrary to section 392 and 393 of the Penal Code.

The charge is said to attract a maximum of three years’ imprisonment, without fine, if he is found guilty of the offence.

The accused, who was wearing a long gown, was brought to court amidst tight security.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that Mr Muhammad had allegedly spread the rumour of a wedding ceremony between Mr Buhari and one of his ministers, Sadiya Farouq.

At the end of the proceedings, the magistrate, Aminu Gabari, granted Mr Muhammad bail.

According to the magistrate, the accused must provide two sureties, one of them a grade level 15 officer in the civil service, equal or above, while the other must be a businessman, and a bail bond of N1 million.

The trial was adjourned to February 5 for the continuation of hearing.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.