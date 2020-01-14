INEC trains 3,456 ad-hoc staff for Kano rerun elections

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recruited and trained 3,456 National Youth Service Corps members and students of Bayero University, Kano, for the rerun elections.

The INEC Resident Electoral commissioner in Kano, Riskuwa Arabu-Shehu, disclosed this on Tuesday during a stakeholders meeting with political party leaders, security agencies and media.

Mr Arabu-Shehu, a professor of biochemistry, said the rerun elections would be conducted in sixty registration areas across nine local government areas of the state.

According to him, the elections affected 414,923 registered voters in 864 polling units and voting units.

He said the INEC national headquarters would deploy collation officers, while the staff of the state office of the commission, would serve as supervisory presiding officers.

He, however, said as part of proactive measure, no NYSC member will be posted to Bebeji local government area to serve as ad-hoc staff.

It could be recalled that in 2019, residents of Bebeji local government accused a corps member of allegedly beating a boy to death.

Mr Arabu-Shehu said the commission has been (meeting) with all relevant security agencies to provide adequate security for the rerun elections in the affected local government areas.

“They have assured us of their readiness in ensuring a safe and conducive environment for the conduct of the rerun elections.

“The commission has therefore decided that, henceforth it will not allow violence mar the credibility of our elections, therefore elections will be suspended in the event of threat to the safety of voters, personnel and materials,” Mr Arabu-Shehu said.

The resident electoral commissioner revealed that the commission has commenced distribution of non-sensitive materials to the affected local government areas.

In his remarks, the Kano State commissioner of police, Habu Sani, assured the readiness to promptly respond to any security challenge.

He threatened to decisively deal with those found to create havoc or mar the electoral processes.

Background

The court of appeal, Kaduna, at various sittings, nullified the election of former house leader, Alhassan Doguwa (Tudunwada/Doguwa federal constituency) and former chairman, house committee on appropriation, Abdulmumin Kofa (Kiru/Bebeji) and ordered for reruns.

Other areas affected include two polling units in Kumbotso federal constituency and 12 polling units in four other state constituencies of Bunkure, Madobi, Minjibir and Rogo local government areas.