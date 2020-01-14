District head abducted in Kano

Related News

The district head of Karshi in Rogo Local Government Area of Kano, Adamu Muhammad, was kidnapped on Monday night, residents said.

Residents said the abductors have contacted an in-law of the district head, demanding N50 million ransom.

Witnesses said Mr Muhammad was kidnapped around 2 a.m. midnight by 10 unidentified gunmen at his residence.

A source said the gunmen attempted to shoot one of the victim’s wife after she attempted to call people’s attention.

The suspected gunmen also reportedly robbed the family.

“Seven of the gunmen were armed with sophisticated weapons while three of them were not armed,” the source added.

The abduction is coming months after a newly wedded bride was kidnapped but later released after a ransom was paid at Unguwar Dandoki.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, did not respond to several phone calls on the latest incident.