Osinbajo arrives Kano, commissions Dantata flyover

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, arrived at the VIP Wing of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport for a one-day working visit.
Mr Osinbajo, who arrived aboard Nigerian Airforce with the number 5-N-FGW, was received by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, around 11.21 a.m.
Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is in Kano to commission the enormous Aminu Dantata Bridge at Sabon Gari Market
The vice president commissioned Alhassan Dantata flyover along Murtala Muhammad Way and Tijjani Hashim underpass way, Kofar Ruwa.
He is also expected to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the on-going multi-billion naira Kano Cancer Centre at Muhammad Buhari specialist hospital, Giginyu.
