Lawmaker’s wife abducted in Jigawa – Police

Heavily Armed Policemen
Heavily Armed Policemen (Photo: thenationonline)

Suspected armed bandits on Saturday kidnapped the wife of a lawmaker, Haruna Dangyatin, who represents Miga constituency at the Jigawa State Assembly.

The police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, told PREMIUM TIMES the suspected gunmen stormed the lawmaker’s residence at 5 a.m and abducted his wife.

“The police identified the victim as Zahra’u Haruna. She was abducted at her country home at Dangyatin commumity in Miga Local Government Area,” Mr Jinjiri said.

The police also said the three gunmen did not take away any valuable.

READ ALSO: Police investigate stabbing-to-death of 400-level UNN student

The police spokesperson said the state’s police commissioner, Usman Gomna, has ordered the deployment of personnel and efforts are on to rescue the victim.

Jigawa, like many other states, has been ravaged by the activities of kidnappers and bandits which has stretched the capabilities of the police.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.