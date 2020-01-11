Lawmaker’s wife abducted in Jigawa – Police

Related News

Suspected armed bandits on Saturday kidnapped the wife of a lawmaker, Haruna Dangyatin, who represents Miga constituency at the Jigawa State Assembly.

The police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, told PREMIUM TIMES the suspected gunmen stormed the lawmaker’s residence at 5 a.m and abducted his wife.

“The police identified the victim as Zahra’u Haruna. She was abducted at her country home at Dangyatin commumity in Miga Local Government Area,” Mr Jinjiri said.

The police also said the three gunmen did not take away any valuable.

The police spokesperson said the state’s police commissioner, Usman Gomna, has ordered the deployment of personnel and efforts are on to rescue the victim.

Jigawa, like many other states, has been ravaged by the activities of kidnappers and bandits which has stretched the capabilities of the police.