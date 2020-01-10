Many killed as armed bandits ambush Nigerian Air Force troops

Related News

An official was killed on Thursday when armed men ambushed troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) an official has said.

Many other air force troops were also injured in the ambush which was successfully repelled, NAF spokesperson Ibikunle Daramola said.

Many of the attackers were also reportedly killed.

Mr Daramola said “over 70 armed bandits” attacked the troops “at Ungwan Yako along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State.”

“The gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari killing several bandits in the process,” he said.

Birnin-Gwari and surrounding communities have suffered several attacks by armed bandits leading to the death of hundreds of people.

Many people have also been kidnapped for ransom by the bandits.

See the full statement by Mr Daramola, an air commodore, below.

Troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, Birnin Gwari, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, foiled an ambush set up by over 70 armed bandits at Ungwan Yako along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State.

The gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari killing several bandits in the process.

Unfortunately, one NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process while some sustained varying degrees of injury.

The deceased airman, Aircraftman Mukhtar Ibrahim, is scheduled to be buried today in accordance with Islamic rites while the injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the NAF Hospital in Kaduna.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the family of the fallen hero and prays that the Almighty grants his soul peaceful repose. The CAS has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements.

IBIKUNLE DARAMOLA

Air Commodore

Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force