Group cautions Zamfara gov against N7bn Govt House project

The Northern Youths Assembly (NYA) has advised Zamfara State Government to shelve its proposed N7 billion Government House project in the best interest of the people.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mannir Haidara the state’s NYA Chairman in Gusau on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Bello, had last week announced plans for the project in the 2020 budget.

But Haidara noted that the project had no value for the state.

“I think that Zamfara doesn’t need a new Government House because, all our past governors do not stay there.

“Even the current governor resides in his private residence, so why don’t the government leave the project for the future.

“l can recall during the campaign of Gov. Alhaji Bello Matawalle that he promised various intervention programmes for the people of the state.

“As we are all aware, our state is currently bedevilled with serious security challenges, let us therefore propose projects that will have direct bearing on the people, especially victims of security challenges in the state,” he said.

Mr Haidara said NYA is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working towards ensuring transparency and accountability in all Northern States.

He urged the state government to focus on identifying ways to improve revenue generation in the state instead of proposing unnecessary projects.

(NAN)