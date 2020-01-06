Police arrest woman for ‘pushing her co-wife, baby into well’

Nigerian Police
Nigerian Police

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old housewife, Hauwa Lawal, for allegedly pushing her co-wife, Zuwaira Sani, 35, and her 18-month-old son into a well.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kano.

Mr Haruna said the police received a report on Friday that Ms Lawal of Rurum village of Rano Local Government Area of Kano, had pushed her co-wife and baby into a well.

“The suspect had a misunderstanding with the victim. In the process, they started fighting in the house. The suspect pushed her rival along with her 18-month-old son, Mustafa Gambo, whom she was backing, into a well situated in their house.’’

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Habu Sani-Ahmadu, ordered the tracking down and arrest of the fleeing suspect within 24 hours.

“Operation Puff-Adder, swung into action and arrested the suspect on Saturday at about 1.17 am.

“The victims were removed from the well and were rushed to Rano Hospital where Sani was confirmed dead, while her son is alive and has been discharged from the hospital. The suspect confessed to the crime,’’ the spokesperson said.

He said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation.

“Once investigation is completed, the suspect would be charged to court,’’ Mr Haruna said.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.