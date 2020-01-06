Death toll rises in Kaduna gas explosion

A gas plant used to illustrate the story [Photo: Africa Invest]
The death toll from the gas explosion in Kaduna State has increased to six, the police have said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the explosion which occurred Saturday afternoon at a gas plant in Sabon Tasha.

President Muhammadu Buhari also expressed deep sadness over the explosion which led to the death of the Chairman, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Simon Mallam, his son and three others.

On Monday, the police in Kaduna said the death toll had increased to six.

The police, in a statement by its spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, also said properties valued at N16 million were destroyed in the explosion.

Read the full statement by the police below.

Kaduna Police Command wishes to update the general Public that the death toll has increased to six from the five persons already mentioned in the earlier statement.

2. The Command has also in the course of investigation identified five of the deceased victims as;

(1) Prof. Mallam Simon M

(2) Wale Ajayi M

(3) Daniel Peter M

(4) Victor Asoegwu M

(5) Micheal Ernest M

Properties valued at sixteen Million, four hundred and two thousand,three hundred Naira (#16,402,300) only, have been burnt in the four shops affected by the fire.

3. The Commissioner of Polic CP Ali Aji Janga psc has expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and assured the Public that, the Command is still investigating the root cause of the incident and will ensure justice in accordance with the law.

