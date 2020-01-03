Police promote 74 officers in Kaduna

Related News

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, on Friday, said 74 officers had just been promoted at the command.

The CP, while decorating the affected officers in Kaduna, said the promotion was part of the Inspector-General of Police’s commitment to motivate personnel and strengthen the fight against crime in the country.

He added that the promotion was in line with the police agenda for improving security and stability.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the promoted police officers included three DCPs, 14 ACPs, seven CSPs and 50 other officers of the state’s command.

“The promotion is aimed at boosting the morale of the officers to be dedicated to duties and good service delivery.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. You should live up to expectation by reciprocating the gesture with discipline, hard work and vigilance,” he said.

The CP commended the people of the state and the media for their continuous support to the command in giving prompt information and complaints.

“The information and complaints have led to so many successes recorded by the command,” he said.

He advised officers to emulate the good character of the promoted officers and always be alive to their responsibilities.

The CP told the promoted officers that more responsibilities were on their shoulders and urged them to be ready to face the challenges ahead.

READ ALSO:

He said cases of armed banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges in Kaduna state had been reduced substantially in the state.

“We promise to do more in this new year; we will also replace the newly promoted officers with good and capable ones to fill the vacuum of the promoted officers as they would no longer serve in their initial units, they would head other units”, he added.

(NAN)