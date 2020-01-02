Police rescue six kidnapped victims in Katsina

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police

The Katsina State Police Command says it has rescued six kidnapped teenage girls in Batsari Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

A statement issued in Katsina on Thursday by the command’s spokesman, Gambo Isah, stated that the victims were kidnapped while working in a farm at Mata-Mulki Village in Batsari.

Mr Isah, a superintendent of police, said the police received a distress call at about 12:30 p.m. that “unrepentant bandits with AK47 rifles kidnapped some girls working in a farm at Mata-Mulki Village.”

He said the Operation Puff Adder team, led by Divisional Police Officer in charge of Batsari, swiftly moved to the area.

“The team gave the hoodlums a hot chase into the forest and engaged them in a gun duel.

“The bandits abandoned the victims and ran into the forest, the police successfully rescued the six girls,” Mr Isah said.

(NAN)

