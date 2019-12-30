Zamafara uncovers 5,000 ghost workers, suspends three ‘culpable’ directors

Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle [PHOTO: The Guargian NG]
Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle [PHOTO: The Guargian NG]

The governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has approved the suspension of three directors and five other officials from the state ministry of finance over alleged appointment racketeering.

The state’s commissioner for finance, Rabiu Garba, told PREMIUM TIMES late Sunday that after preliminary investigation, the state had uncovered 4,972 ghost workers receiving a salary amounting to N216 million allegedly being aided by the indicted officials.

The official said “we found that one person is receiving three times salary of a medical doctor.”

Mr Garba said the officials involved are, Director, Finance Hospital Management Board; Director Salary, State Ministry of Finance; and his deputy including five other officials in the ministry.

The commissioner said the governor had approved the suspension of the officials and ordered investigation.

He said anyone found wanting would be handed over to anti corruption agencies for possible prosecution.

“This is a serious crime at Zamfara civil service affecting the implementation of new minimum wage. There are some workers that are receiving only N7000 because the wage bill almost tallies with monthly allocation and the internally generated revenue (IGR) is declining,” Mr Garba said.

“In the next two weeks the public would know the outcome of the investigation, we would name all the officials involved and the banks that are aiding them in committing the fraud. We would submit the banks’ names to the Central Bank of Nigeria for further disciplinary action,” the official said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.