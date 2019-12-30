Zamfara governor alleges plot to disrupt peace

Related News

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has alleged that some individuals have concluded plans to breach the peace in the state by sponsoring protests across the 14 local governments in the state.

The governor made this known in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Public Enlightenement, Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa.

The governor alleged that these protests are aimed at causing disaffection amongst the citizens of the state.

Zamfara has witnessed attacks by armed assailants who have sacked several communities and killed many residents in months.

The attacks have reduced since Mr Matawalle assumed office.

His government identified some of the attackers which it described as “bandits” and has held series of peace negotiations with them.

The federal government had earlier banned mining of gold in the state in a bid to check the attacks, but they have continued.

Mr Matawalle, who came to office in May, has tried to reconcile groups and also offered amnesty to some in a bid to restore peace in the state.

The governor recently accused his predecessor, Abdulaziz Yari, of igniting violence “whenever he visits the state.”

Security report

Mr Bappa, in his statement, said “impeccable security reports have indicated that some unscrupulous elements in the state are planning to create disharmony in the state by sponsoring unlawful demonstrations across the 14 local government areas of the state.”

“The ploy is to give the wrong impression that the people of Zamfara State are dissatisfied with the efforts of the state government in maintaining peace in the rural areas.

“The government of His Excellency, Dr Bello Muhammad (Matawallen Maradun) wishes to draw the attention of all and sundry to be wary of these enemies of the state and resist their desperate attempt to draw the hands of the clock backwards simply to discredit the solid achievements recorded in the last six months in the area of peace and reconciliation.

“We wish to put on record that peace is still reigning in Zamfara State and any hiccups are manifestation of a decade long of disharmony, friction and wanton death caused by acute maladministration in the past which the present government is working hard to address.

“The government of His Excellency, Dr Bello Muhammad hereby warn that it will not fold its arms and watch saboteurs to jeopardise the progress so far recorded in the area of peace and reconciliation in the state,” the statement said.