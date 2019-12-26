El-Rufai urges peace, harmony at Christmas

Governor Nasir El-Rufai
Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State, has sent his felicitations to the people of the state on the joyful occasion of Christmas.

The governor congratulated the Christian community on this important religious moment which, he said, bears profound lessons for everyone.

Mr El-Rufai appealed to all residents of Kaduna State to uphold peace and pray for harmony and progress in the country.

“I am delighted to congratulate and celebrate with our people on the occasion of Christmas. This joyful festival marks the birth of Jesus Christ, famously described as the Prince of Peace. Christmas is a profound moment of hope and goodwill, and I congratulate the Christian community on this special occasion.

“Jesus Christ and His message are the core of the Christian faith. From the humble moment of His birth in Bethlehem, His example, teachings and sacrifice have moved men and women across the world to aspire to be better persons and to accomplish great deeds of faith and service.

“As we celebrate this momentous event, let us continue to pray for our state and our country, for peace and harmony in our communities and for progress and development.

“Let us uphold each other and embrace the lofty values that Christmas signifies.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai wishes everyone in Kaduna State, Nigeria and the rest of the World a very Merry Christmas. He prays that the peace and blessings of this season shall abide with all.”

Source
Muyiwa Adekeye
Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication)

