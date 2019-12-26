Kano govt bans opposite sexes from plying same tricycles – Official

Related News

The Kano State Government has banned persons of opposite genders from plying same commercial tricycles across the state from January, 2020, an official has announced.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje revealed this on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) held at Bayero University, Kano.

Mr Ganduje, who was represented by Commander General of Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, said the state government is committed towards upholding Islamic values.

Commercial tricycles, popularly known as ‘A daidaita sahu’ in Kano, were introduced by a former governor of Kano, Ibrahim Shekarau, as a means of transportation for women only.

This was after Mr Shekarau’s government banned commercial motorcyclists from conveying women.

Since Mr Shekarau’s exit as governor, however, tricycles have been allowed to carry people of both sexes, a move the state government has now said will be changed.

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje at the event charged participants to face their studies and shun drug abuse.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how during his address at the event, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar lll, faulted the Christian Associstion of Nigeria’s reaction to a United States classification of Nigeria as one of the nations where religous freedom is not guaranteed.

In his address, the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, cautioned Muslims against “growing their needs beyond their resources.”

The emir attributed the increasing rate of out of school children in Muslim North to “uncontrolled polygamy and high rate of divorce.”

The Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) was attended by students of secondary schools and tertiary institutions from the 19 Northern states and Abuja.