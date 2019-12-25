Kano govt shuts down ‘witchcraft centre’

Related News

The Kano State Government on Wednesday sealed a ‘witchcraft centre’ at Makoli town in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area.

Addressing journalists shortly after the closure, the Executive Secretary Private Health Institutions Management Agency, (PHIMA) Usman Aliyu, said the centre belongs to Yahaya Ali (Ciroman Sarkin mayu), who claimed to be a spiritual healer of all sickness.

He said during the raid, they found many patients admitted at the centre who required surgery or prompt medication.

Mr Usman, a medical doctor, said after a thorough investigation by the staff of the agency and that of the Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, the patients were referred to appropriate health facilities for better diagnoses and medication.

He said the suspect has been handed over to security officials for further investigation and legal action.

He appealed to people to desist from patronizing such traditional healers.