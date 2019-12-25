Kano govt shuts down ‘witchcraft centre’

Kano on map
Kano on map

The Kano State Government on Wednesday sealed a ‘witchcraft centre’ at Makoli town in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area.

Addressing journalists shortly after the closure, the Executive Secretary Private Health Institutions Management Agency, (PHIMA) Usman Aliyu, said the centre belongs to Yahaya Ali (Ciroman Sarkin mayu), who claimed to be a spiritual healer of all sickness.

He said during the raid, they found many patients admitted at the centre who required surgery or prompt medication.

Mr Usman, a medical doctor, said after a thorough investigation by the staff of the agency and that of the Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, the patients were referred to appropriate health facilities for better diagnoses and medication.

He said the suspect has been handed over to security officials for further investigation and legal action.

He appealed to people to desist from patronizing such traditional healers.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.