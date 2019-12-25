FRSC convicts 50 motorists for traffic offences in Kaduna

Related News

The Kaduna Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has secured conviction of 50 motorists for various traffic offences through a mobile court.

The Sector Commander, Hafiz Mohammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Mr Mohammed explained that the motorists were convicted on December 23 along Kaduna -Abuja expressway, under the provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulation and the Federal Road Safety Act.

He said that a total of 57 drivers were arraigned, of which 50 were convicted.

“Of the 57 offenders, 23 were convicted for drivers’ license violation, 12 for driving without seat belt and 16 for overloading.

“Other offences include vehicle license violation, failure to install speed limiting device, driving with shattered screen, cautions sign violation, dangerous driving, use of phone while driving and driving without fire extinguisher.

“The mobile court is helping to keep reckless and impatient drivers in check, restoring sanity and curbing the disturbing rate of accidents on the road,” he said.

The sector commander said that the mobile court would be sustained and warned that any driver found violating traffic rule would be brought before the magistrate for prosecution.

He assured travelers that FRSC would continue to do its best to prevent avoidable accidents and loss of lives and appealed to motorists to obey all traffic rules.

(NAN)