Kano Emirate Controversy: Group dissociates self from call to dethrone Emir Sanusi

The Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF) has said its members are not part of the civil society organisations (CSOs) in the state that allegedly called for the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

The KCSF described itself as the umbrella body of over 183 different civil society organisations based in Kano State.

The group made this known in a letter co-signed by its president, Ibrahim Waiya, and public relations officer, Adam Rano, which it wrote to the governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday.

Mr Ganduje had on Thursday said he received a letter from 35 civil society organisations calling for the immediate dethronement of Mr Sanusi, for disobedience to constituted authority by making efforts to create a state within a state.

Although Abba Anwar, Mr Ganduje’s aide who put out the statement, did not mention the 35 CSOs, he said their request was signed by Ibrahim Ali, described as the chairman of the coalition.

In its letter, the KCSF urged Mr Ganduje to disregard the call which it said emanated from “some faceless, politically sloppy and fake organizations” to achieve an “evil, destructive, selfish, anti-Kano people and anti-peace” agenda.

“Should (this) apparition group genuinely represent the civil society organizations, their energy must have centered on promoting peace and unity, promotion of good governance, socio-economic development, promoting the welfare and wellbeing of the good people of Kano, and ensure a peaceful coexistence of our dear state, but not the other way round,” the letter read.

The group called for peace between the governor and the emir, saying that the state has many developmental glitches it needs to tackle rather than adding disunity to its challenges.

“Kano is one of the most hit states with the menace of Almajiris, increasing rate of poverty, mortality rate, malnutrition, drug abuse, unemployment and educationally backwardness,” the group wrote.

“Many development indices and practical statistics have placed Kano state high, and which is in dire need of down to business governance through multi-talented leadership skills to practically salvage the state from sinking. This is a hard-nosed demand that requires total dedication, commitment, focus, steadfastness, as well as total avoidance of any distraction.”

The letter went on to urge the State Security Service (SSS) and other security agencies “to fish out one Ibrahim Ali, the signatory to the letter addressed to the governor, and investigate the civil society coalitions he claimed to represent, for (misguidance) and impersonation.”

Feudal Struggle

Before four new emirates were created in Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya, each of which has now has a first-class emir, the Emir of Kano was the only first-class emir in the state.

Many commentators believe this to be Mr Ganduje’s resolve to whittle down the influence Mr Sanusi in the state for being a strong critique of the governor and for not supporting his re-election.

Mr Ganduje signed the new law creating the four new emirates, hours after the Kano Assembly passed it. The law was passed within three days by the lawmakers without holding a public hearing.

A similar law creating the new emirates had earlier been invalidated by a court which said due process was not followed.

In the face of backlashes, Mr Ganduje defended his actions, saying it was in line with an age-long demand from residents of the state across the 44 local government areas.

He added that the move would bring traditional institutions closer to the people, and facilitate speedy development and security in the state.

Mr Ganduje had earlier in December appointed Mr Sanusi head of the Kano State Council of Chiefs. He explained that the headship of the Council would be rotational among the emirs in the state.

Mr Sanusi on Friday accepted the appointment, an action many believe was his only option to avoid being dethroned.