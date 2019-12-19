District head, ex-education official abducted by ‘men in military uniform’- Police

Related News

The Kaduna Police Command on Thursday said men in military uniform kidnapped a district head, Yahaya Abubakar, ‎along the Birnin Gwari Kaduna highway.

The gunmen also abducted a former education secretary, Ibrahim Musa, who was travelling in the same vehicle with the district head.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at Unguwar Yako, the police spokesperson in Kaduna, Yakubu Sabo, said.

He confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon.

“On 18/12/2019 at about 1430hours, unknown gunmen in military uniform intercepted a commuting vehicle along Birnin Gwari Road by Unguwar Yako and consequently kidnapped two (2) occupants to unknown destination.

“The victims were identified as Alhaji Yahaya Yusuf Abubakar Sarkin Kudu, the district head of Birnin Gwari and Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, former education secretary of Birnin Gwari LGA,” he said.

Other abductions

Similarly, the police also said three others were abducted at Sabon Tasha In Chikun LGA of the state.

He listed the victims as Jonathan Obi, Joakin Obi and Benjamin Obi all of the same address.

He said they were kidnapped around 2 p.m., Thursday by suspected hoodlums.

“On receipt of the information, police operatives from the Anti-kidnapping, SARS and the IRT were immediately drafted to the two areas.

“The entire bush around the two areas have been thoroughly combed with a view to rescuing the victims and apprehending the culprits to face justice,” he said.

Nigeria is currently in the throes of rising crimes as abductions for ransom have spiked in the last three years.