The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday, criticised the Kano Elders Forum, describing its members as opportunists who are not in touch with the current realities.

The elders’ forum led by a former presidential candidate, Bashir Tofa, had criticised the creation of new emirates in the state. The forum also dragged Mr Ganduje’s administration to court over the new emirates insisting that their creation is not in the interest of the people.

In his reaction at the state executive council meeting on Wednesday, Mr Ganduje defended the creation of the four new emirates. He said his administration will implement the new emirates law to the latter.

The new emirates law creates four new emirates who are all led by newly installed first class emirs. Before the law, the emir of Kano was the only first-class emir in the state.

Many observers believe Mr Ganduje instigated the creation of the new law to whittle down the powers of the current Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, who had been critical of his administration.

On Wednesday, Mr Ganduje also congratulated his cabinet members over the recent court ruling on the newly created first-class emirates.

PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday reported how a Kano State High Court refused to grant an extension to an order restricting Mr Ganduje’s implementation of the new emirate’s law. The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Ibrahim Muktar, interpreted the ruling as meaning the governor can go ahead to exercise his power on the new emirates law 2019.

On Wednesday, Mr Ganduje insisted that the creation of the new emirates is meant for even development in the state.

The governor’s statement at Wednesday’s meeting was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Abba Anwar.

Below is Mr Anwar’s full statement.

Kano Emirates : ‘All Provisions of Emirates Law Will Be Implemented 100 Percent,’ Says Ganduje

While congratulating members of the State Executive Council, today, Wednesday, at the Council meeting, over the recent Court ruling on the newly created 4 additional First Class Emirates, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state appreciated that, “The Court now allows us to implement all provisions of the Law hundred percent.”

“We will look at the Law very critically and see areas that are waiting for implementation. I assure all, that we are going to implement all Sections of the Law, as provided by the Law, 100 percent, without any let or hindrance,” he assured.

Dismissing the calls by those who called themselves “Kano Elders” as mere opportunists, who exhibited tendencies that are inimical to the overall development of the state, he insisted that, all the Four First Class Emirates were created out of the zeal to develop all nooks and crannies of the state.

“They are fake and bunch of individuals who don’t even understand history. Traditionalists who do not support any form of transformation. Before now, the institutions of Police, Courts and Prisons were all under the control of our traditional institutions. But what is obtained now, is as a result of transformation, if you like. No society or institution is static. They are dynamic,” he posed the challenge to them.

After further describing them as “anti-development” he also observed that, “Traditional system is not all about ceremonies or regalia, it is about fusing strategies on how to develop society. No more no less. That is why we said, times without number that, we need the support and cooperation of our traditional institutions in the areas of health, security, agriculture and education.”

Still on the “Kano Elders” governor Ganduje challenged them to go to those newly created Emirates and tell people there that they (“Elders”) don’t need those Emirates. “They cannot do that,” he said.

“Because people would suddenly realise that these so-called elders are simply anti-development. Let them go and say they are not in support of the creation of those new Emirates,” he challenged.

On the newly appointed District Heads, he called on them to always support their Emirs in the discharge of their responsibilities. Urging them to be fully aware of the task ahead of them.

Governor Ganduje reveals that “Letters of Appointment to all the five First Class Emirs, as members of the Kano State Council of Emirs, were given to them. So what we are after now is the full take-off of the Council. That is why I gave directive to the Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development to start, in earnest, renovation of the Gidan Shettima. The seat of the Council.”