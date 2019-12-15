Emirate Council dismisses two district heads in Kano

The Karaye Emirate Council in Kano State has dismissed the District Head of Kiru, Ibrahim Hamza, and that of Rimin-Gado, Shehu Muhammad, for alleged disloyalty.

The council made the resolution during its second meeting presided by the Emir of Karaye, Ibrahim Abubakar, at his palace in Karaye.

This was contained in a statement by the Information Officer of Karaye Emirate Council, Haruna Gunduwawa, on Sunday in Kano.

“The council has approved the appointment of Alhaji Auwalu Ahmad as District Head of Rimin Gado, Magajin Rafin Karaye, as District Head of Kiru and Alhaji Garba Alhaji as Dan Madamjn Karaye,” he said.

Mr Gunduwawa said the council has also approved the appointment of Shehu Ahmed as the District Head of Karaye.

“The council congratulated the new District Heads and prayed for Allah’s guidance in course of discharging their duties.

“The meeting was attended by chairmen of Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the emirate and other members.”

Karaye is one of the four new emirates created by the administration of Governor Umar Ganduje to bring the total number of first-class emirs in Kano State to five.

Before the creation of the new emirates and appointments of emirs for them, the emir of Kano was the only first-class emir in the state.

Critics of Mr Ganduje’s administration believe the new emirates were formed to whittle down the powers of the current Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, who had criticised Mr Ganduje’s administration.

