Jigawa to spend N60m on public toilets

A public toilet

The Jigawa Government has approved N60 million for building public toilets in Auyo, Gagarawa and Kiyawa Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the state.

Ibrahim Hannun-Giwa, the state’s Commissioner for Water Resources, stated this on Wednesday in Hadejia while paying a courtesy visit on the Emir of Hadejia, Adamu Abubakar-Maje.

He said the toilets would be built in motor parks, hospitals, markets, schools and other public places.

The commissioner said the project was part of government’s effort aimed at declaring the areas Open Defecation Free (ODF).

Nigeria is ranked the worst African country, and second globally where open defecation is still prevalent.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Nasiru Mahmud, Mr Hanun-Gwiwa urged the emir to caution his subjects against open defecation to curtail spread of communicable diseases.

Responding, Mr Abubakar-Maje, represented by the Galadima of Hadejia, Usman Abdulazeez, assured the commissioner of the emirate’s cooperation towards total eradication of open defecation in the entire state.

He promised to communicate the request to districts and village heads for enforcement.

In a vote of thanks, the Chairman, Auyo LGA, Umar Musa-Kalgwai, thanked government for its commitment towards ending open defecation in the area.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.