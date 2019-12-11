Jigawa to spend N60m on public toilets

Related News

The Jigawa Government has approved N60 million for building public toilets in Auyo, Gagarawa and Kiyawa Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the state.

Ibrahim Hannun-Giwa, the state’s Commissioner for Water Resources, stated this on Wednesday in Hadejia while paying a courtesy visit on the Emir of Hadejia, Adamu Abubakar-Maje.

He said the toilets would be built in motor parks, hospitals, markets, schools and other public places.

The commissioner said the project was part of government’s effort aimed at declaring the areas Open Defecation Free (ODF).

Nigeria is ranked the worst African country, and second globally where open defecation is still prevalent.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Nasiru Mahmud, Mr Hanun-Gwiwa urged the emir to caution his subjects against open defecation to curtail spread of communicable diseases.

Responding, Mr Abubakar-Maje, represented by the Galadima of Hadejia, Usman Abdulazeez, assured the commissioner of the emirate’s cooperation towards total eradication of open defecation in the entire state.

He promised to communicate the request to districts and village heads for enforcement.

In a vote of thanks, the Chairman, Auyo LGA, Umar Musa-Kalgwai, thanked government for its commitment towards ending open defecation in the area.

(NAN)