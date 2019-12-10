Customs intercepts N914 million “Lady Killer” aphrodisiac in Sokoto

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto Area Command, on Tuesday said it intercepted 640 cartons of unapproved aphrodisiacs (sex enhancement drugs) with the duty paid value of N914.8 million.

The command’s spokesperson, Magaji Mailafiya, in a statement said the drugs otherwise known as “Lady Killer” or “AK47” were seized following a tip-off along Illela-Kware road on November 24.

Mr Mailafiya said all the seized drugs were counterfeit and thus did not have approval for importation into the country.

Also, the Command had on November 25 intercepted three Toyota Carina II vehicles with registration numbers AG 462 WSN, ER 415 ABJ and AZ 509 SRZ allegedly loaded with 132 Jerry Cans of 25kg Vegetable oil, 85 cartons of Tiger Head Batteries and 86 sacks of 25kg size Monosodium Glutamate around Achida/Goronyo axis.

The agency also said it seized seven sacks containing 800 pieces of cutlass on November 20 at Illela local government area. It appealed to the general public to embrace legitimate trade and avoid smuggling.

The command vowed not to relent in its effort to curtail smuggling activities to the barest minimum within its jurisdiction, the statement concluded.