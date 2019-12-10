Court remands farmer for allegedly killing girlfriend

A Magistrate Court in Ilorin, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of a farmer, Abubakar Babato, 20, at a correctional centre for allegedly killing his 18-year-old girlfriend.

The senior magistrate, Muhammed Ndakene, gave this order and adjourned the case until January 6, 2020, for further mention.

The accused person is facing a one-count charge of culpable homicide, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Isaac Yakubu, recalled that on November 27, the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Bani, Kwara, to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), Ilorin for investigation.

Mr Yakubu said that on November 16, one Abubakar Bajida of Danwaya Aderan, Bani, reported the case at the Bani Police Station.

He said that on November 15, the accused person visited the complainant’s house to invite his daughter, Azumi Abubakar, 18, who happened to be his lover.

The prosecutor said the accused left with the complainant’s daughter but she never returned home.

Mr Yakubu said that while the complainant was on his way to the defendant’s house to check for his daughter, he found her lying dead in the bush in a pool of her own blood.

He said that investigation conducted led to the arrest of the accused person, who confessed to have macheted the victim to death.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.

