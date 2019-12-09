EFCC receives 580 petitions, convicts 27

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office, has received over 580 petitions and convicted 27 from January to date.

The Zonal Head, Mailafiya Yakubu, disclosed this after a walk from the EFCC Office as part of activity to mark the 2019 International Anti-corruption Day.

Mr Yakubu also said the office currently has about 100 cases ongoing in courts, adding that more would be convicted before the end of the year.

He said close to N300 million had been recovered and returned to people that have been defrauded within the period.

“Not only that, we have gotten interim forfeiture of 15 houses acquired through illicit means and currently working towards getting final forfeiture.

“That we have been able to receive over 580 petitions in 11 months is an indication of public confidence in EFCC.

“So far so good. We have gotten reasonable conviction and still counting and we will continue to arrest and prosecute, even on Christmas day,” he said.

He explained that the objective of the walk was to enlighten the public on the ills of corruption and its negative effect on the society.

“We want the people to know that corruption is evil, dangerous and disastrous and the public must join the fight against all forms of corruption.

“I am happy that we have gotten the public on our side. This is a good achievement in the fight against corruption in the country,” Mr Yakubu added.

(NAN)