Zamfara Assembly confirms 19 commissioner-nominees

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State [Photo: NAN]
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State [Photo: NAN]

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the 19 commissioner-nominees earlier sent to it by Governor Bello Matawalle.

The Assembly also confirmed 28 nominees as special advisers to the
governor at a screening exercise during plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Governor Matawalle had on Tuesday sent the list of the Commissioner-nominees and Special Advisers to the state’s House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

NAN further reports that the lawmakers unanimously considered and approved the nominees as members of the state executive council.

The Speaker of the House, Nasiru Magarya, who presided over the exercise, said the lawmakers confirmed the nominees as they were impressed at the screening.

NAN also reports that one of the commissioner-nominee, Jamilu Aliyu, and a Special Adviser-nominee, Lukman Majidadi, were conspicuously absent during the screening exercise.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.